Re: Palestinian wins case against Texas imposition of anti-BDS law

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinian wins case against Texas imposition of anti-BDS lawMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 31, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest When are the Anglo-Americans going to wake up and realize who rule over them in USA? That ziokrap has to go. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hayden Hurst Teams Up with the WhiteFlag App, Continues Support For… next article How MAGA Republicans are 'purging' Democrats from local election boards in a ruthless power grab: report The author comredg you might also like Re: Gaza: rights group warns of impact of Israeli ban on medical equipment Re: PFLP reaffirms boycott of Palestinian National Council meetings Re: For Gaza, relying on coal is the only way to survive the winter Re: UN: Hundreds of children recruited by Yemen rebels killed in 2021 Re: Israel president makes first visit to the UAE Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email