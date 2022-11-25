Re: Palestinian students injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank 





The Palestine Technical University Kadoorie is a frequent place for clashes. On March 9, 2022 riots broke out after a ceremony to praise a dead terrorist was held. Ruptly TV shows that on April 13, 2022 Palestinian students chucking rocks and reported 17 Palestinian youth injured in the clashes. A video shared by Al Jazeera from May 18, 2022 shows a student throwing a rock towards two soldiers from around the corner of a building. The administration of the university do not stop their students from engaging in clashes so as a result Israel forces have to enter the not so hallow grounds of this university and stop the children there from rioting.

Hey its Friday and a day of riots in the West Bank. For instance Israel put down riots in the Nablus, Qalqiliya and Hebron governorates.





Source link