Re: Palestinian reconciliation: scene one, take ten





Isn’t it the greatest irony that a bunch of Palestinians who because they have different political ideas, can’t get along with each other and tried to reconcile their differences on several occasions including in Beirut resulting in failure. And in that same place of Beirut, Israel, an enemy at war with Lebanon was able to conclude a maritime agreement involving billions of dollars and hundreds of square kilometers of territory. Even the biggest Israel hater and antisemite has to ask themselves how how it is that Israel has been able to resolve major disputes with so many erstwhile enemies but the palestinians have not been able to resolve a dispute between their own people.





