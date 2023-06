-1- If Islamic Jihadists “can’t do the time, then don’t do the crime”, and

-2- If such “Palestinian prisoners choose to diet during their administrative detention”, then

-3- the far too tolerant of Islamic Jihadist militant aggressions, Jewish State of Israel, should both:

– [a] – video tape prisoner’s refusal of offered food, and – [b] – let them, even if the result is suicide by starvation.





Source link