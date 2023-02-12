Re: Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution





“newly created successor STATES of the Ottoman Empire.” –There is no reference to an Arab State. Both Jews and Arabs carried the British Passport Palestine up until 1948.– Please think before you post.

The Jerusalem Post was the Palestinian Post before 1948

The Palestine Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1936 under the leadership of Bronislaw Huberman. Huberman, a violinist, at first envisioned an international center for the arts, but instead focused on developing a critically acclaimed symphony orchestra in Palestine.

The Palestine Electric Company was founded in 1923 by Pinhas Rutenberg (a Jewish engineer), who was granted two concessions by the Mandatory British Government.





