Re: Palestinian politics in the 1948-occupied territory





Do you wanna bet that Hamada Farana is a Jordanian? Apparently he is oblivious to the fact that Arabs who live in Israel are Israeli Arabs and not Palestinians. Israeli Arabs are citizens of Israel with equal rights with other Israeli civilians. Palestinians are foreigners with no rights to live in Israel, except as granted to them by Israel such as to work in Israel.

Sheikh Raed Salah mentioned in the article of Farana is an outlier in Arab Israeli politics. Israeli Arab politicians for decades have run in national elections recognizing that they belong to the sovereign Israeli state. For local and municipal elections Israeli Arabs vote for Mayors and Councillors often turning out over 80% of the electorate. Israeli Arabs are overwhelming involved in the Israeli political system.

Israeli Arabs are more concerned about mundane matters like the provision of local services to them in their communities. They partake of Israel’s national insurance for universal health coverage and unemployment benefits. They have been disillusioned by national leaders who focus too much of their time on Palestinian issues and not issues which directly affect them. Hence the emergence of the Raam party and the benefits it received for the Arab sector.





Source link