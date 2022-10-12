Re: Palestinian PA calls for urgent international efforts to end the siege on Shuafat camp

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinian PA calls for urgent international efforts to end the siege on Shuafat campMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 12, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest and the Israelis are searching for a murderer your bs is ludicrous Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Vicon Boosts its Centralized VMS Platform by Adding License Plate… next article U.S. Supreme Court aids gun rights yet again The author comredg you might also like Re: Protesters burn images of Iran supreme leader, ex-IRGC head Re: The PA and the UN should stop their complicity in Israel’s colonial violence – Middle East Monitor Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't? Re: Biden congratulates Israel, Lebanon on maritime border deal Re: Israel Security Cabinet to ratify maritime border deal with Lebanon Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email