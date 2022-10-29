close
Re: Palestinian National Initiative mourns Palestinians ‘executed’ by Israel occupation – Middle East Monitor

Two Palestinians wannabe terrorists (perhaps hoping for a big fat stipend check at the end of the day) attacked armed security troops at a checkpoint and were neutralized before they could wreak further harm against Israeli citizens.
The outcome of such murderous conduct is pretty easy to predict. Cause and Effect–It’s a consequential rule of nature that most adults learn to comprehend and apply in order to live a full and productive life. Alas, it is apparent that the Palestinians feel they should be granted immunity from this concept–as well as reality in general.



