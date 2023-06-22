Re: Palestinian homes attacked by Israeli settlers and soldiers in occupied West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinian homes attacked by Israeli settlers and soldiers in occupied West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 22, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Oh, coming from a psychojudeopath, it is indeed a great compliment.Viva Palestine to you, snowflake. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US should stop China’s IP-theft ‘playbook’ for stealing AI and other advanced tech, diplomat says next article PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presence Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presence Re: Zionists fume as RyanAir announces arriving in ‘Palestine’ on flight bound for Tel Aviv – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population Re: Israel will keep promoting settlements despite US concern, minister says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email