Re: Palestinian group vows to carry out military op against Israeli raids

In Israel. Arabs live alongside Jews and Christians. Arabs share the same rights as Jews and are free from segregation. Arabs can hold political office just like Jews can and they can also vote just like Jews can. There are Arab political parties in the Knesset representing the Arab population. There are 13 Arab seats that represent the Arab population in Israel if Israel was an Apartheid then the number of Arab seats in Knesset would be 0. The Israeli Supreme Court even had two former Justices who were Arab, South Africa before Nelson Mandela had 0 black Supreme Court Justices.

Now on Apartheid-era South Africa, blacks were not able to hold political office, they weren’t able to become judges, lawyers, doctors or any other high-earning employment. Everything is separated between black and white from beaches, public benches and even washrooms (sounds like Jim Crow doesn’t it?), whites can’t have relationships of any type with the black population. Blacks can’t even vote in Apartheid South Africa.





