Re: Palestinian factions agree to end division through elections





When the Jews took up residence in ancient Egypt there were no cameras. Discounting Moses who was born in Egypt and his flock’s sojourn in Egypt, Jews lived in Egypt more than a thousand years before the first Muslim was born. The Elephantine papyri are caches of legal documents and letters written in Aramaic. These papyri document the presence of a community of Judean soldiers and their families on the island of Elephantine, (part of the ancient city of Aswan) Egypt starting in the seventh century BCE. Jewish soldiers guarded the frontier between Egypt and Nubia to the south. For instance there are legal documents for marriage and land. These Jews were very sophisticated for their times.

Following the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in the sixth century BCE, some Judean refugees traveled south and, in what may be called an “exodus in reverse,” settled on Elephantine. They maintained their own temple (the House of Yahweh), in which sacrifices were offered, which functioned alongside that of Khnum. The temple was destroyed in 410 BC at the instigation of the priests of Khnum.

Jews were among the first peoples in the City of Alexandria founded by Greek Macedonian Alexander the Great in or abut 323 BCE. Jews lived in Fustat when it was the capital of Egypt and lived in Cairo up to the 1960s.





