Re: Palestinian Central Council suspends recognition of Israel

The question is: how exactly are you goddamn aliens connected to the region?
Gideon Levy’s reaction when he learned he was 100% European:
The first revelation, and the most important of all, struck me like a bolt of
lightning. Unequivocally, definitively, no words spared. A huge headline across
the full width of the screen:
Gideon, your DNA suggests that 100% of your origin is Jewish-Ashkenazi.
In other words, a 100 percent racially pure Ashkenazi Jew. An end to all
doubts. But again, astonishingly, there’s not a trace of the Land of Israel in
my ancestors’ journeys in the past 275,000 years. They never saw it, not even
through binoculars. It’s the definite end of my Zionism. My deep connection
with the Land of Israel faded in an instant and became nonexistent. My parents
and my grandparents had no previous connection with Palestine.
https://archive.Fo/ZkUb6