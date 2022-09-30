MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinian boy, 7, dies after being chased by Israel armyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 30, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The massacre was in retaliation to the Karantina massacre of Muslims by the Phalangists.Not that that excuses it. Cown! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article President Biden Welcomes a “Conversation” about Atlanta Braves’s Name and the Infamous Tomahawk Chop next article US lawmakers raise intelligence fears over Covid ‘detention’ of American diplomats in China The author comredg you might also like Re: Abbas ‘dares’ US to prosecute Shireen Abu Akleh killers – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkiye to reinforce military presence in N. Cyprus after US arms embargo lifted: Erdogan Re: Iran hard-line President to address nation as unrest spreads Re: Palestinian boy, 7, dies after being chased by Israel army Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email