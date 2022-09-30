MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinian boy, 7, dies after being chased by Israel armyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 30, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest SuperJew, super Sau. Stop abusing pigs. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Contrary To Trump Claim, White House Ordered USS McCain Hidden During His 2019 Japan Trip next article New term with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court amid increased security and heavy docket The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran hard-line President to address nation as unrest spreads Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor Re: Deadly raid at refugee camp highlights need for Israel-Palestine talks: EU official Re: Palestinian boy, 7, dies after being chased by Israel army Re: The EU-Israel Association exposes the bloc’s reliance on the occupation state – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email