Re: Palestine’s new envoy to Iran submits credentials – Middle East Monitor





The idea of Khazars returning to Palestine or to any other place in the Middle East – a region that they had never set foot on and completely alien to them – is completely ridiculous – and these Europeans need to stop being ridiculous.

Who exactly are the European Jews who claim to be the Israelite returning

home to Palestine?

Gideon Levy’s reaction when he learned he was 100% European:

The first revelation, and the most important of all, struck me like a bolt of

lightning. Unequivocally, definitively, no words spared. A huge headline across

the full width of the screen:

Gideon, your DNA suggests that 100% of your origin is Jewish-Ashkenazi.

In other words, a 100 percent racially pure Ashkenazi Jew. An end to all

doubts. But again, astonishingly, there’s not a trace of the Land of Israel in

my ancestors’ journeys in the past 275,000 years. They never saw it, not even

through binoculars. It’s the definite end of my Zionism. My deep connection

with the Land of Israel faded in an instant and became nonexistent. My parents

and my grandparents had no previous connection with Palestine.

https://archive.Fo/ZkUb6





