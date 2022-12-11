Re: Palestine wins the World Cup – Middle East Monitor





(1) Albania is an actual legimate country in the Balkans.

(2) An Albanian team not only played (for real) In the World Cup but also has a recognized Football team that plays in two European Football venues on a regular basis.

(3) Wafa, itself, on its own website, stated that there was no team from “Palestine” that actually played in the 2022 World Cup games in Qatar. However, they did wax poetic about how “Palestine” was “in the hearts of the fans and many other players from aorund the world.”

In other words, this article is just another misleading propaganda device, fashioned out of delusional fantasy.





Source link