Re: Palestine welcomes UN resolution confirming its sovereignty over its resources





Lipstick Service at the UN for the Palestinian cause

Of course these general resolutions of the UN General Assembly are meaningless creating no legal effect. Indeed Memo amusingly notes that:

“This UN resolution is an addition to hundreds of resolutions that affirm the Palestinian right and the illegality of the occupation”,

all of which are ignored because they have no legal or practical effect on the ground. No matter how much lipstick the UNGA puts on the pig of the Palestinian cause, it is still a pig. No one is fooled by the hundreds of resolutions passed by the UNGA.

One also wonders what natural resources belong to the Palestinians in the UNGA’s collective mind? Pursuant to the Oslo Accords Israel has control over all civil matters in Area C of Judea and Samaria including natural resources while the Palestinians already have control over all natural resources in Gaza and Areas A and B, except water in the West Bank (the Palestinians have full control of water resources in Gaza). Israel has a water agreement with the Palestinians defining the Palestinians’ share of water resources, which the Palestinians are receiving their full share for now and the future.





