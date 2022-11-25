Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar





Yours is the bigotry of low expectations. In your view Palestinians are innocent savages who behead gays, beat their wives, kill their daughters to maintain family honor and attack random Jews at bus stops, cafes and religious shrines, murder babies with rocks, pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails because they are barbarians. I should point out that the incarceration rate of youths in the UK is an order of magnitude higher than in the west bank. What other choices do they have? Instead of attacking innocent Jews they could vent their anger at their own leaders and replace them with those desiring peace, not hate. They could stop abusing their their own children by not grooming them to be murderers and martyrs. Kudos to the Iranian people for moving in this direction. They have my full support. You, OTOH, support the Ayatollahs and the IRGC (as do the Palestinians and their leaders), because in your own words you’d “sup with the devil ” if he opposed Israel. So do your false idols, Corbyn, Miller and Williamson.

You are no different. Recently, in the streets of London no less, so called Palestinian supporters were filmed driving through Jewish areas of London screaming “F**k the Jews, rape their daughters”. That’s pure antisemitism, and without it the so called “Palestinian solidarity” would shrivel up and die. But then you’re an innocent savage. Your so called progressive values are a meaningless sham. One cannot expect better of the likes of you now, can we?





Source link