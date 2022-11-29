Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar





You’re the one who is twisting facts. The Arabs received 78% of the land when the Mandate for Palestine was split between the Hashemites and the Jews. “Historic Palestine”, if you would consult a map, included both sides of the Jordan. Jews are 4% of the population of the Middle East, but only control .5% of territory.

If the PA or Hamas believes it can’t be a viable state without more territory they should consider a federation with Jordan, as was recently proposed by the Saudis. Less than 30% of the population of Jordan is Hashemite. The rest share the same ethnicity as Pal Arabs.

As both King Hussein and his Prime Minister once noted, Jordan is Palestine. Arafat agreed. His mistake -greed. He thought he could take it over and was forced to run to his Syrian sponsors with this tail between his legs.





Source link