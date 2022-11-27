Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar





Pinocchio, that’s lie #20, and it’s another whopper. Unfortunately for you the Arabs admitted it was a lie and it was recorded on film for the BBC documentary “Israel and the Arabs: The 50 Year Conflict”, The Pal leadership lied, as they always do, and you lied, as you always do, attempting to weaponize Deir Yassin. It backfired on them, just as its backfiring on you.

Hazem Nuseibeh: I asked Dr. Khalide how we should cover the story. He said, we must make the most of it. So he wrote a press release stating that at Deir Yassin children were murdered, pregnant women were raped, all sorts of atrocities.

Nuseibeh: This was our biggest mistake. We did not realize how our people would react. As soon as they heard that women had been raped at Deir Yassin Palestinians fled in terror. They ran away from all our villages.

Documentary Narrator: Arab radio stations passed on the false reports, ignoring the protests of the witnesses.

Arab witness: We said there was no rape. He said, we had to say it so the Arab armies will come to “liberate” Palestine from the Jews.

As the French political philosopher Voltaire once observed: Those Who Can Make You Believe Absurdities, Can Make You Commit Atrocities. The myth of Deir Yassin has proved him right.





