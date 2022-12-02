Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar





And one that admits the indigenous population has ‘indigenous rights’. superior to the ‘indigenous rights’ of a 2,000 year claim of tendentious provenance and extremely dubious legality. Apart from the fact that God ordained it where are the documents? The Palestinians have documents of land rights stretching back in numerous instances for several centuries. What court of law would rule in your favour?

The international community has ruled I Res 242 that the 78% of Palestine Israel occupied before the 67 war should constitute their state and the remaining 22% allocated to the indigenous population who decided to call themselves Palestinians just as Jews who colonised Palestine some four decade earlier chose to call them Israelis.

You are as hermetically sealed in your belief system as the most extreme Salafi fundamentalist and like hm would revert to force to get your way – all of course in the name of Allah/Yahweh.





