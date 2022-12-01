Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar





You stop making trivializing and bogus Holocaust analogies and apologize for them and I’ll stop pointing out that aspect of your antisemitism.

The “apartheid” analogy is pure propaganda that doesn’t stand up to even moderately close scrutiny. The reports of Hamas Rights Watch and Shamnasty International, largely written by veteran Palestinian propagandists who have hijacked the local organizations.

However what I find hilarious is that the current UN “rapporteur”, Francesca Albanes, who should have recused herself from her position due to her admittedly extreme views, would tweet the following:

Going to Amman for my first official non-visit to the occupied Palestinian territory. I am pleased that Israel has not refused me entry. I look forward to the completion of all admin demarches for me to carry out my first visit.

twitter COM/FranceskAlbs/status/1597551089108516865

Yup. It’s now official UN policy – Amman Jordan is in occupied Palestine, and we have the incredibly well informed(sarc) Ms. Albanese to credit for confirming that information.





