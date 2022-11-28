Re: Palestine warns upcoming Israeli gov’t against altering Jerusalem status quo – Middle East Monitor





Why would this be a surprise to you? There is antijewishness in the Quran. The dislike of Jews ih the arab world predates the state of Israel. Antisemitism flows from the leadership of Arab states. Antisemitism is preached in mosques around the world. Antisemitism abounds in the Arab media, MEMO an obvious example and in Muslim countries the media is controlled by the state. Children are exposed to Antisemitism at birth.

The ottoman empire is the greatest example of colonialism the world has ever known.





Source link