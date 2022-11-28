Re: Palestine warns upcoming Israeli gov’t against altering Jerusalem status quo – Middle East Monitor





Independent poll after poll have shown that more than 80% of the populations in each Arab majority country are opposed to normalizing relations with Israel until the Palestinian conflict is resolved. Those Arab states that have normalized are pro-US dictatorships propped up by the US. The western MSM and the Apartheid state supporters here dishonestly attempt to portray the conflict as Jew vs Muslim or Muslim people’s prejudice against Jews when in reality it has always been a colonialism vs anti-colonial conflict.





