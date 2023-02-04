Re: Palestine too has a right to self-defence





Not sure what the Palestinians were defending when they hijacked a bus and killed 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children.

The Coastal Road massacre of 1978 was an attack involving the hijacking of a bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway in which 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, were killed, and 71 were wounded. The attack was planned by Abu Jihad and carried out by the PLO faction Fatah. The plan was to seize a luxury hotel in Tel Aviv and take tourists and foreign ambassadors hostage in order to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. According to a Fatah commander who had helped to plan the attack, the timing was aimed at scuttling the Israeli-Egyptian peace talks between Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat and damaging tourism in Israel. However, due to a navigation error, the attackers ended up 40 miles (64 km) north of their target, and were forced to find alternative transportation to their destination.

Time magazine magazine characterized it as “the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history.”[6] Fatah called the hijacking “Operation of the Martyr Kamal Adwan”, after the PLO chief of operations killed in the Israeli commando raid on Beirut in April 1973. In response, the Israeli military forces launched Operation Litani against PLO bases in Lebanon three days later..





