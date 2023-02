Re: Palestine too has a right to self-defence





When purged, as Nakba

what remains?

Mere ghosts and lies sustained

Armenia trod that fateful road

Who now?

wouldst shoulder blame? And so, The Law was crafted

to honour peaceful sum

and to extend the hand of Justice

Her ear: to Everyone

(Vis: The League’s 1922 League Mandate for a free, unencumbered Palestine. Lest We Forget.)





