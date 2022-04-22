Re: Palestine, the tragedy of endless procrastination





The ICC should consider the Jewish State of Israel, more fairly like other states, where:

-1- Israel is nothing like aggressive war criminal regimes in Russian, China, & Iran, etc., where

– [a] – Israeli arrests of PLO-sponsored terrorists in the PA’s Areas A/B, and

– [b] – Israeli targeting of Hamas militant sites in the PA’s Gaza Strip,

that some call “atrocities, ethnic cleansing,” etc., and others call legitimate self-defense,

always follow the Jews of Israel being attacked from the PA’s Areas A/B & Gaza Strip first.

And,

-2- Israel always treats PA Arabs & everyone else as human beings & with restraint, but

– [a] – people using knives & guns against civilians are also correctly treated as terrorists, and

– [b] – people launching missiles at cities are also correctly treated as war criminals.

And sadly,

-3- When peaceful people are unavoidably injured in such necessary Israel self-defense actions,

in response to PLO & Hamas aggressions, the ICC should consider the mitigating circumstances,

where PLO-sponsored terrorists & Hamas war criminals use their own people as human-shields.





Source link