Re: Palestine Rights group prosecutes Israel lobby organisation for publishing defamatory articles





Who is CIDI – Center for Information and Documentation Israel?

The Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) was founded in 1974. They are the leading organization in the Netherlands, dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. CIDI’s mission is to safeguard the rights of Jewish people to a peaceful and secure existence, in Israel and around the world.

Since 1984, CIDI has published an annual report on antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands. The Monitor Antisemitic Incidents is a

valuable source of information for policymakers, academics, and journalists. It publishes a long summary of the reports in English.

CIDI shares its expert opinions on issues related to Israel and antisemitism in Dutch media and parliamentary hearings. CIDI organizes fact-finding educational seminars to Israel for politicians, journalists, and opinion leaders. Moreover, CIDI has taken over 300 history teachers from high schools to the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem for a seminar on Holocaust Education. These seminars are essential to ensure that the history of the Holocaust will be taught even when no survivors will be alive.

CIDI frequently organizes lectures and conferences with speakers from the Netherlands and abroad. Former speakers at their events includes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, former CIA Director R. James Woolsey, Israeli President Shimon Peres, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is too bad that Memo does not state what CIDI is accused of publishing. Truth is an absolute defence to an aciton for libel or slander. We know that al-Haq has been designated as a terrorist entity. So what could CIDI have said that libeled or slandered this group?





Source link