Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 27, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ugly rejected hoore, your depravity is the result of your deprivation. Keep on hallucinating. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog investigates Aberdeen fish market in joint operation over allegations of price fixing next article Can Ron DeSantis ride the culture war to the White House? The author comredg you might also like Re: Holy Land Foundation 5’ are victims of the US’ unjust persecution of Palestinians – Middle East Monitor Re: Holy Land Foundation 5’ are victims of the US’ unjust persecution of Palestinians – Middle East Monitor Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: UK Court acquits five pro-Palestine activists for direct action against Israel arms manufacturer Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email