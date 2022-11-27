Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 27, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest sorry man no hallucinating here. your mom does not wear burka when she does me Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article SpaceX rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Centre, giving Space Coast 52nd launch of the year next article Republican Brains Have 'Switched Off Trump' In Wake Of Midterms, Says John Bolton The author comredg you might also like Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Re: Palestine MP calls for punishing Israel for crimes against women Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: Young Lebanese generates electricity from wind energy Re: Tunisia activists: 'US Embassy shows solidarity with abused women, but what about women in Palestine?' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email