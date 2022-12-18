Re: Palestine rejects Netanyahu’s offer for self-rule – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine rejects Netanyahu’s offer for self-rule – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 18, 2022 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Only a twisted mind-set sees a compromise offer as an admission of guilt. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native News Weekly (December 18, 2022): D.C. Briefs next article ‘No ibuprofen, no aspirin, absolutely nothing’: China’s Covid patients feel the pain of drugs shortage The author comredg you might also like Re: Remembering Crusader cannibalism in Syria Re: Israel boosts its profits by arms deals fuelling wars and conflicts Re: Flight show before the World Cup 2022 Final Re: Pro-Israel group complains to FIFA about Morocco waiving Palestine flag Re: Israeli arrested for smuggling sensitive military components to Russia Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email