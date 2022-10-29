Re: Palestine: Parliament hails Jordan MPs’ call to expel Israel ambassador – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine: Parliament hails Jordan MPs’ call to expel Israel ambassador – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 29, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The wets-Asians know first-hand who the bad guy is in their lands. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House- Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits News Network next article Russia says US is lowering ‘nuclear threshold’ with newer bombs at Nato bases in Europe The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas calls for PA security services to defend Palestinians Re: Remembering the Suez Crisis and the tripartite invasion of Egypt Re: Manuel Musallam: 'Armed fighters in Nablus inspire hope, safety, right to return' Re: Israel fears a clash with Russia if it were to arm Ukraine Re: Hamas rejects Abbas’s formation of new council for medical syndicate – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email