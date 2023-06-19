Re: Palestine Islamic Jihad envoy to Yemen meets Houthi leaders

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine Islamic Jihad envoy to Yemen meets Houthi leadersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 19, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I couldn’t find the Hasbara Manuals, so I quote the “antisemitic” Americans. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘World’s first radio station with an AI DJ’: Oregon’s Live 95.5 uses cloned human voice to host segments next article UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA The author comredg you might also like Re: Permanent Apartheid in Palestine: This is why Israel wants to reactivate E1 Plan Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Lebanon's top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email