Re: Palestine is my cause: Arabs reaffirm support for Palestinians, rejection of the Occupation





When they were asked as to why they reject diplomatic ties between their countries and Israel, the respondents mostly “cited Israel’s colonial and expansionist policies, as well as its racism toward the Palestinians and its persistence in expropriating Palestinian land.”

No, no, no, these disgusting invaders and predators could begin to be have like Mother Teresa, it is not going to matter, what does matter is that this goddamn foreign people arrived on that land by the use of force, what does matter is that they are there without the consent of the indigenous population, what does matter is that these completely foreign people are not supposed to be there, period. The racism, the expansion, the genocide is to be expected as long as these Europeans remain there.





Source link