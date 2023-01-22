Re: Palestine hails ICJ’s reception of request to assess Israeli occupation – Middle East Monitor





You remind me of Lewis Black the comedian, who said by the time he was 12 years old, he ‘had seen every Jew on the planet killed ten times over by way of documentaries on television. How do you think that makes me feel?’

In the 1930’s Jews in Europe did not have access to guns. Here in the states most Jews that I know have at least one gun if not more, and are in every aspect of intelligence. Israel has had nuclear capability for well over 45 years. Who do you think is going to start visibly rounding up Jewish men, women, and children for extermination like they did in the 30’s?

If you remember WWII Europe 50 million white Christian killed each. Hitler’s army murdered tens of millions of civilian before we entered the war. And Emperor Hirohito of Japan murdered 5 million Asian civilians in the Japanese theatre before we entered the war. I don’t know how many Europeans Putin is going to have to murder before we enter today’s biggest threat.





