Re: Palestine groups call on UN to reverse Israel decision to class six Palestinian NGOs as terror organisations





Concerning your preoccupation w/ the purportedly ‘indigenous’ nature of the ethnic Arabs presently sojourning in the Land of Israel, the reality is that the lately soi-disant ‘Palestinians’ are NOT, in fact, indigenous’ to the land between the River & the Sea.

This is readily seen by way of (inter alia) the fact that they each invariably have a nisba, viz., a CLAN SURNAME, which indicates their clan’s place of origin to be overwhelmingly from ELSEWHERE than the former “Palestine” area.

Today’s self-styled “Palestinians” are largely the descendants of huge numbers of Arabs who were drawn to the Land from all over the Mideast, especially during the 60-yr period between 1880 and 1940 when the Zionists were offering good-paying jobs — and decent living conditions — to anyone who would help them drain the swamps, reclaim the soil, rebuild the long-neglected infrastructure, and make the desolate, malarial countryside once again cordial to human habitation.





