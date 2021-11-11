Re: Palestine groups call on UN to reverse Israel decision to class six Palestinian NGOs as terror organisations





Yes, the BDS Movement Is Anti-Semitic, Similar to NAZl Campaigns

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement often describe the campaign against Israel as a form of social justice, an activist struggle to defend the Palestinians from Israeli oppression. Efforts to oppose the BDS movement, these voices say, are therefore morally wrong and stifle one’s right to free speech. At a glance, the argument sounds innocent enough, even if it is factually inaccurate, if not deceitful. But would these social justice warriors portray anti-Semitism in the same way? What about Nazi Germany’s campaign to target Jewish businesses? Of course not, but that is, in effect, what they are doing. The BDS movement is fundamentally anti-Semitic, comparable to the NAZl regime’s efforts to isolate and weaken the German Jewish community.

freebeacon.cOm/blog/bds-movement-anti-semitic-similar-nazi-campaigns/





Source link