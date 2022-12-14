MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine child shot dead by Israel sniper in JeninMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 14, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Only Zioscum dream of dead 16-year-old girls. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Defense & National Security — White House feels heat to free Paul Whelan next article Sam Smith performs at White House celebration of Act to protect same-sex couples The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan demands Putin clear Kurdish militias from Syria border region Re: Palestine child shot dead by Israel sniper in Jenin Re: Illegal ‘push back’ by Greece leaves migrants alone at sea – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel demolishes four Palestinian houses in occupied West Bank Re: How Israel targets Palestinian society through family separation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email