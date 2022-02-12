Re: Palestine charity sends aid convoy to Syria refugees

INDIANS (ET)Re: Palestine charity sends aid convoy to Syria refugeesINDIANS (ET) by comredg on February 12, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Why not give it away, it was free and there will be more Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article U.S. District Judge Strikes Down Trump Administration’s Delisting of Gray Wolves next article Re: Hamas: Bennett’s remarks about Palestinian state ‘slap in the face’ – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like Re: PUMA sportswear is being urged to axe its football sponsorship in apartheid Israel Re: Britain has abandoned citizens in Syria through ‘systemic failure,’ MPs say – Middle East Monitor Re: The rise of Hindutva fascism belies India’s claim to be a secular democracy – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel warned about increasing numbers calling it an ‘apartheid state’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email