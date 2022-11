Ethno-narcissists always find the right place to squeeze some juice that will tune-down the others’ short joys of a moment. same in our social life in USA…eat, drink, and be merry, and here comes the wet blanket grabbing attention, and getting it onto herself for souvenirs in the past tense of the conjugation. Loaded with jewels, expensive clothes, fancy make up and hair do…bingo.





