Re: Palestine artist 'corrects' Charlie Hebdo cartoon on Turkiye's quake crisis

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine artist 'corrects' Charlie Hebdo cartoon on Turkiye's quake crisisMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 13, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Satan’s Chosen Lunatics = German Master Race = US Exceptionalism = ZioNazi Talmudists Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ContinuumCloud Releases New Report on Behavioral Health Industry… next article India aims to triple defence exports to US$5 billion, sell fighter jets, helicopters The author comredg you might also like Re: Arab countries extend help for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria Re: Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution Re: Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution Re: Will a civil war break out in Israel? Re: US refuses to call West Bank Israeli occupied territory Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email