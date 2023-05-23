MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestine appeals for the UN to help release cancer patient from Israel jailMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 23, 2023 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hahaaaaa keep calm and accept your fate Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tesla offers China-made electric vehicles for sale in Canada next article Driver detained after truck crashes into security barriers near the White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel siege on Ramallah village continues for 11th day Re: Palestine appeals for the UN to help release cancer patient from Israel jail Re: Israel: major newspaper publishes 'Palestine must be obliterated' article Re: Iran asserts sovereignty on islands claimed by UAE Re: Israel aims to be ‘AI superpower’, advance autonomous warfare – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email