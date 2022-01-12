Re: Palestine accuses Israel of committing crimes in Negev





Approximately 1,600 Bedouin serve as volunteers in the Israel Defense Forces, many as trackers in the IDF’s elite tracking units.

Bedouin shepherds were the first to discover the Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts from antiquity, in the Judean caves of Qumran in 1946. Of great religious, cultural, historical and linguistic significance, 972 texts were found over the following decade, many of which were discovered by Bedouins.

Successive Israeli administrations tried to demolish Bedouins villages in the Negev because they were unhealthful and no way to deal with garbage and sewage. Between 1967 and 1989, Israel built seven legal townships in the north-east of the Negev, with Tel as-Sabi or Tel Sheva the first. The largest, city of Rahat, has a population of over 58,700 (as of December 2013), and is the largest Bedouin settlement in the world. Of course, why would they go back to the Arabian Peninsula from which they originally came? If you live in a Country, you have to play be their rules, as the whole world has to do this.





