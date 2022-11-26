Re: PA warns of coalition deal between Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir





Each year the Palestinian Authority pays hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists and their families as a reward for carrying out acts of terrorism and to incite Palestinians to commit more acts of terrorism. The Palestinians’ school curriculum teaches hate, intolerance and a desire to commit attacks, shed blood and attain a Martyr’s death. Palestinians celebrate acts of terror. Just days ago 2 bus bombings killed a 16 year old and injured many others. The Palestinians gave out candy in celebration. In Jenin Palestinian terrorist removed a 16 year old Druze teenager off of life support and held his body.

And the Palestinians want to talk about extremism on the side of the incoming Israeli government. I am hoping that Ben Gvir as Security Minister brings Law and Order back to the West Bank, Judea and Samaria and Israel. Law and Order are the last things Palestinian terrorists and the PA want to see.





