Re: PA violently disperses West Bank Palestinian demonstration

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: PA violently disperses West Bank Palestinian demonstrationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 16, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Repeating a lie does NOT make it true!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Statement by President Joe Biden on World Food Day next article Gates foundation pledges US$1.2 billion to speed end of crippling polio virus The author comredg you might also like Re: The hijab is not the real issue in sanction-hit Iran Re: The hijab is not the real issue in sanction-hit Iran Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm Re: Hamas calls for protecting Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email