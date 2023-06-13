Re: PA says forced evictions in occupied Jerusalem amount to 'war crime'

There was one and only reason given by the European Jews why they
wanted to come to Palestine and they said it is because it is
their ancestral land. Palestine is not the ancestral land of the
European Jews for a couple of reasons:
1. The man they called Abraham was not from Palestine but from
Southern Iraq – 1,000 miles away from Palestine.
2. The European Jews used to boast in the past that they had what
they called -Hebrew blood- but today DNA has confirmed that that
blood is not Hebrew blood but completely European, actually 100%
pure European.
Therefore, no matter which way you look at it, the European Jews
are foreigners to the Middle East and no different than the
Germans or the French or the British and their presence in
Palestine is only by the use of force and and not because these
very foreign Europeans have any right to it.