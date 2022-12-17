Re: PA ‘running behind peace continuously is proof of failure,’ says Jordanian politician – Middle East Monitor





Israel is parked on Palestinian land. Period

The only thing you have on your side is force, That’s what the N*zis had in 1938 when they expropriated Jewish property according to their laws as Israel is now doing according to its laws in Palestine..

On no interpretation of international law does Israel have a leg to stand on.

The rest of your talk of Arab aggression is rubbish. Israel has been embarked on a strategy of aggressive expansionism since its inception viz Its past and current settlement policies..

When the next intifada erupts (which it will) we’ll see how the world reacts after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Source link