Re: PA ‘running behind peace continuously is proof of failure,’ says Jordanian politician – Middle East Monitor





Actually,

Islamic extremism is interfering with your brain functioning, where

{A} – it is you, and so called “Palestinian” Arabs, who cannot “address the heart of the matter”, which is

-1- “Palestine” was Not a sovereign state, with either borders or a capital, in either 1948 or 1967. So, at best,

-2- “Palestine” is still just an interim authority (the PA), that was negotiated into existence in 1993 Oslo Accord,

on interim borders of Gaza and Judea-Samaria (aka, the “West Bank”) Areas A & B.

And thus,

{B} – Your/their so called “Palestinian land” is less a reality, and more just both -1- Just False Arab Claims, and

-2- Islamic extremist delusions of ethnic cleansing another indigenous people & “pushing the Jews into the sea”.

And more truthfully,

{C} – The Jewish State of “Israel is parked on” the lands of their Jewish ancestors, where

-1- Jewish Patriarchs lived, Jewish kings ruled & built, Jewish prophets taught & wrote, and

-2- Ancient Jewish warriors fought invading Greeks & Romans soldiers, just as modern Jewish soldiers

– [a] – fought invading Muslim Arab armies in 1948 or 1967, & – [b] – so called “Palestinian” militants today.





