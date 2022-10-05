Re: PA rescues Jewish settlers who entered Nablus by mistake





Jews all are all indigenous people to Israel and Judea and Samaria. Some of those who went into the diaspora over time have returned and live again in their homeland.

Listen to what the experts say:

“The American Journal of Human Genetics (June 4, 2010) states that “The genetic, cultural and religious traditions of contemporary Jewish people originated in the Middle East over three thousand years ago.”

Harry Ostrer, a geneticist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in his Book Legacy showed that Jews around the world could trace their ancestry to a group of people who lived in the Middle East 2,000 years ago; that meant, however, that certain genetic signatures could be used to identify Jews, indicating that Jews share a common biological identity beyond their religious affiliation. There is a biological basis for Jewishness: “Jews can be said to be a people with a shared genetic legacy,”





