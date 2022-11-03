close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: PA prime minister says right-wing victory in Israel is natural result of rising extremism

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 22 views
no thumb


Yep, I’m more than happy with Tkuma’s results, now finally we can have a really Jewish government.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response